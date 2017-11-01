Road closed after collision kills one person in Richmond

One person is dead and another person was injured after a car crash in Richmond.
The crash happened about 2 p.m. Wendesday at the intersection of Tates Creek Avenue and Gray Oaks Drive, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
WKYT reported a pickup truck and a passenger car collided. A female passenger in one the vehicles died and another person was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Police shut down Tates Creek Avenue from Sunset Avenue to Westover Avenue. Kentucky State Police were on the scene to help with accident reconstruction.
Madison County Schools posted a message on Facebook that the crash would impact dismissal.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
