Second Berea student dies after alleged DUI wreck

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 01, 2017 8:54 PM

A Berea College student died from injuries after a Friday car crash in Berea, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Enkhjin “Eny” Enkhbold, 21, died shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dzhoana Ivanova, 23, a Berea College exchange student from Bulgaria, died Friday as a result of the crash.

Berea Police say Darryl Long-Foster, 24, of Cincinnati was turning left on Oak Meadow Road from Ky. 956 when his car was struck by an eastbound truck on Ky. 595. Long-Foster has been charged with driving under the influence.

Long-Foster’s car, which had three Berea College students as passengers, was split in half, police said. The third student was Fahim Baig, 22. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.

Long-Foster graduated in December 2016 from Berea College, according to Tim Jordan, a college spokesman.

Enkhbold was from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and was majoring in psychology, according to the college's website.

Berea College canceled classes Monday to allow the campus community to grieve.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

