Hiker found overnight after New Year’s Eve cliff fall

A woman hiking in Berea started off 2018 recovering from injuries she sustained after falling off a cliff, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The Berea Fire Department told the television station that several hikers heard a woman yelling for help at the Berea Pinnacles hiking trail Monday morning. The woman fell off a cliff while hiking around 6 p.m. Sunday, but wasn't rescued until the following day.
Jacob Pierce, who helped rescue the hiker, told WKYT the cliff was about 50 feet tall. Temperatures dropped to 9 degrees Fahrenheit in Berea overnight. Factoring in wind chill, it was about -6 degrees.
Hikers told WKYT they covered the woman with their coats until help arrived. The woman, whose name was not released, was talking to paramedics before she was taken to an area hospital. Phillip Vagnoli, one of the hikers who found the woman, told WKYT the woman appeared to have some broken ribs and a leg injury.
