Portions of Interstate 75 closed in two counties following crashes

March 14, 2018 07:00 AM

Icy road conditions have led to portions of Interstate 75 in Laurel and Madison counties to be shut down after crashes.

The Madison County crash occurred at northbound mile marker 85 in Richmond when a tractor-trailer was jackknifed. It caused several other accidents in the area, according to police.

The interstate is expected to be closed until at least 8:30 a.m.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said at 7:14 a.m. that another collision involving a tractor-trailer closed down the interstate at mile marker 83.

All lanes of southbound I-75 in Laurel County at mile marker 24 are also closed following a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Laurel County Fire Department.

The roadway is estimated to be closed approximately three hours, the fire department said.

