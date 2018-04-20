Berea woman thought she was bailing grandson out of jail. She lost thousands.

A Berea grandmother was scammed out of more than $5,000 when she thought she was bailing her grandson out of a Cleveland jail.
The grandmother received a call from a person claiming to be a police officer from Cleveland, who told her that her grandson was arrested, according to a release from the Berea Police Department. The suspect even put a person on the phone claiming to be the grandson, who asked the grandmother to send a money order so he would be released, police said.
After sending a money order for $5,060, the victim discovered she had been scammed, she told police.
Police are not allowed to ask people to wire money, send a check or a money order, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Con artists use these services so they can receive money before the victim realizes they have been scammed, the FTC said.
The FTC also advises to not trust a name or telephone number, as scammers also use internet technology to disguise their area codes.
