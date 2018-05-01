Man accused of exposing himself in children's play area at Central Kentucky McDonald's

Additional serious charges have been filed against a Paint Lick man already in jail on indecent exposure and other charges, according to the Berea Police Department.
Ty Embry, 52, was also charged with three counts of sexual abuse of victims younger than 12 years of age following an April 21 incident.
Several witnesses at a Berea McDonald's on Brenwood Road stated that Embry exposed himself in front of the large window at the restaurant's play area, according to the police department. He also allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior in front of several small children inside of the business, the police department said.
Embry was previously charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct and remains in the Madison County Detention Center.
