Their daughter was locked in a cage in a basement full of feces. Richmond couple charged.

A Richmond couple have been charged after locking their daughter in a cage in a room filled with feces, police said.
According to the arrest citation, officers responded on Friday to a welfare check at the home of Shannon and Tito Felix where police found a wooden cage in the juvenile's bedroom in the basement. The cage, with bed and small toilet inside, had two bolt latches on the outside of the door.. There was also a combination lock on the outside of the bedroom door.
The citation reported a large amount of animal feces throughout the entire basement.
Shannon Felix, 51, told officers that "she had numerous encounters with law enforcement in reference to her daughter," according to the citation. She told an officer her daughter suffers from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, which causes her to wander at night and walk around the house. The girl's age was not released.
Further, the citation noted a "children's toilet inside" the cage and the toilet was filled with feces and urine. Felix told the officers she had the cage reconstructed "so [my daughter] doesn't get out and we can get some sleep," according to the citation. The measurements of the cage were 7 feet long, 43 inches tall and 46 inches wide.
After reading him his Miranda rights, Tito Felix, 50, told officers he did not want to speak with them, according to the citation.
Shannon and Tito Felix were charged with criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment. They were taken to the Madison County jail.
