Mother jailed after naked boy spotted in road, children found in 'deplorable' conditions

Two women are in jail after a young boy was found running naked on a Madison County road and six other children were found in "deplorable living conditions," according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The mother of the seven children, 30-year-old Krystin Lawson, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.
A sheriff's deputy was flagged down at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Merrick Drive by someone who saw a young boy running naked on the road and almost being struck by a vehicle. The deputy found the boy's mother in her apartment, and what he saw made him contact the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy found trash, insects, feces on walls and urine-soaked laundry in the apartment, which smelled "so terrible that I could not stand to be inside for more than ... a few minutes," according to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Shelby Barrett, 18, faces the same charges as Lawson, according to the sheriff's office. Both women are being held in the Madison County jail.
