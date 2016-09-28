Stamping Ground man, 36, dies in Scott County crash early Wednesday

A Stamping Ground man died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday, said Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.
The driver, Wesley Gross, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampton said. Two passengers, Amanda Holland of Stamping Ground and Patricia Davis of Paris, were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Gross was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and went through a plank fence, Hampton said.
The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Woodlake Road west of Pea Ridge Road near Stamping Ground.
Tucker-Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown is handling arrangements.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
