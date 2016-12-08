Scott County principal resigns following ‘incident’

A principal and a teacher have resigned after an incident at Garth Elementary School in Georgetown that school officials won’t elaborate on.
Kevin Hub, superintendent of Scott County Schools, said he accepted the resignation last week of Terry Quillen, former principal at Garth Elementary School, and a male classroom teacher at the school in relation to the incident.
Hub did not divulge what the incident was, but said it happened in the late afternoon on Nov. 30.
Hub sent a letter home to all Garth Elementary parents last week about the resignations as well an email to Garth Elementary staff about the letter, he said.
According to a news article posted on the Garth Elementary webpage, Quillen served as principal of Warfield Elementary for three years prior to joining Garth Elementary School this year.
Paul Krueger, director of elementary education for the school system, is serving as the acting principal.
