Garth Elementary PTO Board issues statement on principal resignation

The board of the Garth Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization issued a statement late Friday morning on the resignation of Terry Quillen, a former principal of the school who resigned last week because of an undisclosed “incident” that happened Nov. 30.
“Mr. Quillen made an instant impact the moment he was given the keys to Garth Elementary,” the statement reads. “There was sense throughout the building of confidence, community, and what he believed was the cornerstone of any quality work environment, respect. Something that our school had lacked for sometime. He genuinely believed every student could learn and that all staff/parent input was quality input.”
The statement further reads that Quillen’s resignation came as a “shock to everyone” and alleges that Scott County Schools superintendent Kevin Hub declined emails and phone calls from parents about the situation.
“When you have someone that was as loved as Mr. Quillen, so loved by students that multiple tears were and are still being shed, you want that person back,” the statement concludes. “WE all feel that there is more to the story. WE all want what is best for our children. WE are parents who are respectfully voicing their concerns on what seem to be deaf ears. WE expect Dr. Hub to respectfully acknowledge us.”
A male classroom teacher also resigned due to the incident.
Paul Krueger, director of elementary education for the school system, is serving as the acting principal.
Garth Elementary PTO Full Statement
His resignation came as a shock to everyone. As a matter of fact, the faculty and staff were notified through an email in the early part of Friday (December 2nd) from Dr. Hub. I'm certain that this had an impact on the rest of their day. It concerns me that Dr. Hub spoke with media outlets regarding the resignation but continues to decline numerous emails and parent phone calls from concerned, tax paying, parents regarding the situation.
