Arrests should let dealers know sheriff’s office ‘serious’ about drug trafficking

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to clean up the county by getting suspected drug traffickers off the streets.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said the sheriff’s office issued 24 arrest warrants for suspected drug traffickers Thursday after an investigation that lasted about seven months. Three of the suspected traffickers were already in jail, but about 10 were found and arrested.
“We’ll find the rest of them and get them picked up, and we’ll go from there,” Hampton said.
Hampton said some of the drugs involved included fentanyl, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.
Hampton said the suspected traffickers were throughout Scott County; some of them were picked up in Fayette County.
The sheriff’s office plans to make more arrests in the future, Hampton said. His goal is to keep drug-related crimes at bay.
“If you don’t do anything, it’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Hampton said Scott County has seen an increase in overdose deaths. To date this year, there have been 19 deaths in Scott County. In 2015, there were 13.
“Hopefully this might open some eyes of dealers and users that we’re taking this seriously and we’re going to continue to take it seriously,” he said.
The suspects were being held in the Scott County jail.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
