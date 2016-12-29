Former Scott County teacher charged with dragging autistic student

A former Scott County educator has been charged by Kentucky State Police with second-degree wanton endangerment after allegedly dragging an 8-year-old autistic student by the arm, according to a citation filed Tuesday.
Jayson Perry Featherston, a former teacher at Garth Elementary School, dragged a third-grader face-down with one arm out of his classroom because he was passively refusing to leave, the citation states.
Featherston then continued to drag the student “face down and face first” with one arm, down two “seats of stairs” and dragged the child down a second hallway in the same manner, according to court records. Witnesses saw redness and the child’s abdomen after the incident.
The incident allegedly happened the afternoon of Nov. 30. Featherston resigned from his position two days later. The former principal of Garth Elementary, Terry Quillen, also resigned a day after the alleged incident. Quillen was not charged.
According to Featherston’s personnel file, obtained by the Herald-Leader through an Open Records request, Featherston had been employed by the district since 2002. In his latest evaluation, dated April 2015, Featherston received an “accomplished” overall rating.
Featherston is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in Scott County. According to state law, a person is guilty of second-degree wanton endangerment when he or she wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of physical injury to another person. It is a Class A misdemeanor.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments