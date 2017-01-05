New acting principal named at Garth Elementary School

Garth Elementary School has a new principal, at least for now.
Ed Denney, who retired from the school district last summer, has been named the acting principal of the school, said Scott County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hub.
Denney, who started the position Tuesday, previously served as principal for Eastern Elementary School, another elementary school in the district.
Denney replaces the previous acting principal, Paul Krueger who has returned to his role as director of elementary education for the school district.
Krueger was an important part of his district leadership team and needed him to return, Hub said.
“We just needed to get him back to doing what he also does,” Hub said.
Garth Elementary School has been without a permanent principal since the resignation of its previous principal, Terry Quillen, on Dec. 1. Quillen and another teacher, Jayson Featherston, resigned after Featherston allegedly dragged an autistic student in the school on Nov. 30. Featherston has since been charged with second-degree wanton endangerment by state police. He is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Since Quillen resigned, some students and parents have requested Quillen return through a Facebook group and at Scott County Board meeting. Quillen has also reapplied to be principal.
The process to select an interim principal will continue, Hub said.
