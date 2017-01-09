School board considers tax hike to help fund new facility

The Scott County school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a tax increase to help fund a new high school.
A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m., an hour prior to the 7:30 p.m. school board meeting which will take place at the board office, 2168 Frankfort Pike.
Exactly how much real estate and personal property bills will increase remains to be determined, said Scott County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hub, partially because the latest property value assessments are outdated.
But, Hub said, the tax increase would be more than 5 cents per $100 of assessed value and the increase wouldn’t take effect until the fall. In August, the increase was projected at 5.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.
According to Hub’s presentation during a Jan. 5 school board work session, the new school, Great Crossing High School, will feature 42 regular classrooms and 13 special education classrooms.
The high school is expected to hold as many as 1,500 students with support areas, which include room for future district growth, for as many as 1,930 students.
The new high school is estimates to cost $57.8 million, but the school board may approve changes to the building in future meetings which can change the price tag.
According to a projected time line, Great Crossing High School is scheduled to be finished by July 2019.
The tax could fund other new school projects, too, the superintendent said.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments