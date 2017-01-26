Scott County man killed Wednesday night after being hit by vehicle

A man was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle on Paris Pike near Connector Road in Scott County.
Scott County Coroner John Goble said the victim was Clifton Ray West Jr., 40.
Robert Swanigan, assistant chief of the Georgetown Police Department, said according to statements from the driver of the vehicle and a witness, the driver was turning left onto Paris Pike from Connector Road. Shortly after that, West walked onto the road in front of the vehicle and was hit.
Swanigan was alerted of the accident around 8:30 p.m. West died at the scene.
Goble said he thinks West was intoxicated at the time, and the driver isn’t expected to face charges. The investigation remains open.
