Former teacher pleads guilty to dragging autistic student down stairs

A former Scott County teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree wanton endangerment of a grade-school student.
Jayson Featherston, a former teacher at Garth Elementary School, was charged with dragging a third-grade autistic student out of his classroom by the arm, face-down, because the student was passively refusing to leave.
According to court records, Featherston continued to drag the student “face down and face first” down two sets of stairs and down a second hallway. The incident happened Nov. 30.
Featherston was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and was barred from committing any new offenses or contacting the student and his family.
In the days after the incident, both Featherston and Garth principal Terry Quillen resigned. Quillen then tried to withdraw his resignation, but the Scott County school board denied the request. Quillen has stated that he has since reapplied for his position. Ed Denney is interim principal of the school.
Featherston had been a 14-year employee of the district. According to the Educational Professional Standards Board, Featherston’s teaching certifications were active as of Thursday afternoon.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments