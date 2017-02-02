Scott County

February 2, 2017 7:34 PM

One Georgetown police officer resigns, one suspended after investigation

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

GEORGETOWN

One Georgetown police officer has resigned and another has been suspended without pay following an incident in Georgetown last week.

Officer Larry Curtis resigned and Officer RayShon Williams received a two-week suspension without pay following an internal investigation by the Georgetown Police Department.

Police Chief Mike Bosse said there was a call Jan. 25 about disorderly conduct in a Georgetown business. When officers arrived, the individuals, later identified as the two off-duty Georgetown police officers, were gone.

Later that day, the off-duty officers went to another Georgetown business that served alcohol and got into an argument with a customer that led to a fight, prompting police to respond.

Bosse said both of the off-duty officers had been drinking. He said no one was hospitalized after the fight.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Related content

Scott County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ornate Christmas-themed light show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos