Scott County man pleads not guilty to charges after fatal hit and run

An 18-year-old charged in connection to a fatal hit and run has pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on bond, according to media reports.
Taylor Putty of Georgetown has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. A 17-year-old boy was also given the same charges.
The two suspects were charged with the felonies Monday after 46-year-old Donald Savage was hit and killed by a truck on Sabin Drive. Sabin Drive is off of U.S. 25 between Georgetown and Sadieville.
Putty will be released from the Scott County jail on a $10,000 bond and placed on house arrest, according to WKYT. He can only leave home to go to school, work, to see his lawyer or his doctor. WKYT reported that Savage’s family members were upset about Putty being released from jail because Savage’s daughter attends school with Putty at Scott County High School.
Putty has been instructed to have no contact with Savage’s family or the 17-year-old boy who has also been charged, WKYT reported.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said Monday the two suspects were giving conflicting statements and might face a reckless homicide charge.
In a Facebook post, Savage’s wife Kathy Savage, said there will be a public vigil at her house at 109 Sabin Drive Tuesday at 9 p.m.
