Scott County landfill meeting rescheduled for March 14

The Scott County Board of Adjustment meeting that will deal with an appeal on the zoning of the Central Kentucky Landfill has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Scott County High School auditorium,1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown.
The meeting was rescheduled in part because a bigger venue was needed for expected high attendance.
The Central Kentucky Landfill must be rezoned before it can properly expand, Joe Kane, executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission, told landfill owners Waste Services of the Bluegrass in January.
Residents opposing the expansion have cited increased garbage truck traffic, odor and decreased property values as some reasons for why the landfill should not expand.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments