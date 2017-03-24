Old Friends Farm opens vacation cottage for horse fans, visitors

Old Friends Farm will now house people, at least temporarily.
The retirement home for Thoroughbred horses will open a hotel cottage Saturday for equine lovers who want to vacation amongmore than 100 retired racehorses.
The vacation cottage offers four finished bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a living room and a dining area. The cottage also comes equipped with cable, a washer and a dryer, a toaster, a coffeemaker, a microwave, a refrigerator and a dishwasher. The rooms are filled with horse-related décor, including old horse-race memorabilia and horse sculptures made of aluminum foil.
The cottage has a basement that’s a home for Old Friends employees.
Michael Blowen, founder of Old Friends Farm, said that after Old Friends bought the cottage and the land surrounding it, the idea to make it into a short-term rental was instantaneous. Old Friends once had an on-site bed-and-breakfast, but it was discontinued because it was too much work.
“We’re hoping that people will come and stay here and enjoy the farm,” he said.
Blowen said the money will be used to help pay some of the farm’s expenses.
“Eventually, I would just like to see Old Friends be self-sustaining,” he said.
The two-story, 2,500-square-foot cottage sits on five private acres on the perimeter of Old Friends Farm on Ironworks Road.
Rates are $2,000 for a week, and monthly rates are $7,000. There will be a special rate of $2,500 a week for the Keeneland season and $3,500 for Kentucky Derby week. The cottage will be available for rent beginning Saturday.
The rooms in the cottage are named after notable Thoroughbreds, including 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm and 2002 Derby and Preakness winner War Emblem, who are residents of the farm. One room is named after 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic, who died Feb. 19.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader.
To stay
Old Friends vacation home
Where: Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown
Space includes: Four bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining room
Rental Rates: $2,000 weekly, $7,000 monthly
Online: Oldfriendsequine.org/cottage.html
Phone: 502-863-1775
