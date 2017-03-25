Scott County

March 25, 2017 9:43 AM

Fund set up to help employees who lost their jobs to restaurant fire

By Karla Ward

A fund has been set up for employees who lost their jobs when the restaurant where they worked burned this week.

Twenty employees lost their jobs when Red State Taps in Georgetown burned Thursday morning, according to Chuck Creacy of Smiley Pete Publishing, who organized the fundraiser.

He is working with David Carroll, who owns the business, to coordinate gifts to the employees.

The Tips for Red State Taps Employee Fire Fund has been set up at Giveforward.com.

“If you've ever worked in food service you know how important tips are to your income,” the web page states. “This fire is going to hurt a lot of people and their families. Even unemployment insurance takes a while. Let’s help them out.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Carroll also owns Red State BBQ on Georgetown Road in Lexington.

