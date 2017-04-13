Scott County teen’s fatal hit-and-run case to be heard by grand jury

An 18-year-old facing charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run incident will have his case heard by a grand jury.
Taylor Putty and a juvenile are charged with the felony crimes of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or severe physical injury.
The charges stem from a from a fatal hit and run accident that occurred Feb. 20 on Sabin Drive that killed 46-year-old Donald Savage. In a Thursday court hearing in Georgetown, Putty’s charges were waived.
On the day Putty and the then-17-year-old boy were arrested, Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said his office gets complaints about teens driving on four wheelers in the area where Savage was killed. Hampton said Savage walked out into the roadway, presumably to confront the suspects and was struck and killed in front of his home. Hampton said the suspects were allegedly in a silver GMC, but their testimonies about who was driving the truck have been inconsistent.
Many of Savage’s family members were present at the hearing and expressed frustration that additional charges, such as reckless homicide, have not been filed. Police have said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
