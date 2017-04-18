American flag will replace interstate sign, Camping World CEO says

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is opting to fly an American flag instead of erecting a sign in front of the new Georgetown Camping World location, but will need to head back to the Georgetown Board of Adjustment before that can happen.
The Georgetown Camping World, which is set to open this summer, is located near the southbound side of Exit 125 on Interstate 75.
In January, Camping World obtained a conditional use permit from the Georgetown Board of Adjustment for a 110-foot tall high rise sign near the interstate, but was denied a request for a 130-foot flagpole because it would constitute a second interstate sign. City zoning ordinances only allow for one interstate sign on the property. Because the flag’s height would surpass 32 feet, it would have been considered an interstate sign.
Despite the request being denied back in January, Lemonis tweeted about the incident last Tuesday.
Following the publication of numerous local media stories about the incident, one Twitter user tweeted for Lemonis to take down high-rise sign and put the flag up instead.
“That’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Lemonis tweeted back. However, he will need to get approval from the Georgetown Board of Adjustment before that can happen.
Charles Perkins, the attorney for the Georgetown Board of Adjustment, said the flag Camping World purposed was 3,200 square feet. According to city sign ordinances, an interstate sign can only be up to 150 square feet per sign face. The maximum height for an interstate sign is also capped at 110 feet, 20 feet less than what was originally proposed.
“(If) he wants to switch it out, he would have to come back and try to do that,” Perkins said.
Perkins said he was also aware that other flags have been installed at other Camping World locations and called it a brand identification.
“Frankly, that’s a commercial activity. That’s not the same thing as putting up a commemorative flag,” he said.
Matt Summers, a planner with the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission, said previously Camping World does not need Board of Adjustment approval for flags under 32 feet in height.
The Georgetown Board of Adjustment’s decision to reject the flag because it would constitute a second interstate sign has triggered numerous comments on social media. A Facebook group, Flags Over Georgetown, was created in response to the incident.
“Help us bring our message to the leaders of Georgetown. Keep them from running businesses away because of asinine blue laws. Our flag is not a sign,” read a statement under a page about the group.
Late Tuesday morning, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather released a statement saying he and city hall were unaware of the issue until Monday because a conditional use permit does not need approval from the mayor’s office or city council.
“Over the next several hours and days, the Mayor’s Office will be gathering facts to determine what happened, why and what options are available to the council, should they choose to address the situation with legislation,” the statement read.
Board of Adjustment decisions can be appealed, but only in a 30-day window after a decision has been made according to state law.
In a 2014 blog post on its website, Camping World said it would begin flying massive flags outside of its stores. In the blog post, Lemonis said the flags would fly to honor veterans.
