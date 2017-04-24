Camping World’s request for big flag generates new proposal in Georgetown

Georgetown’s forthcoming Camping World could be allowed to hoist a 110-foot sign as well as an American flag slightly larger than an NBA basketball court under an ordinance given first reading Monday night by the city council.
The ordinance would govern non-commercial flags of more than 32 square feet in area or 32 feet in height. Any smaller flag, whether a U.S. flag or one promoting a business, would not need approval from Georgetown’s Board of Adjustment and would be permitted anywhere in the city.
The issue behind the proposed ordinance arose earlier this month when Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted about an American flag not being allowed at the Georgetown Camping World, set to open in the summer.
In January, Camping World obtained a conditional use permit from Georgetown for a 110-foot-tall business sign near Interstate 75, but the company was denied its request for a 130-foot flagpole. The flagpole would have constituted a second sign along the interstate, which would have violated current city rules.
Additional provisions in the proposed ordinance include that when a commercial flag, which is defined as containing a commercial message, is above 32 square feet in area or 32 feet in height, it is considered an interstate sign.
City Attorney Andrew Hartley said he could not provide an across-the-board definition of “commercial,” but said the language of the ordinance would imply that it would serve a commercial act. Hartley gave an example of a flag displaying a company logo.
The new ordinance could become law if the city council approves it after a second reading, which is scheduled for May 8.
Camping World’s Future Plans
At the meeting, Matt Summers, a planner for the Scott County-Georgetown planning commission, said Camping World had submitted an application for a 150 foot flagpole to fly a 5,000-square-foot flag.
The Georgetown Board of Adjustment had been scheduled to hear that request on May 8, but Hartley said Camping World could now seek a delay while the city council considers revising the current ordinance.
During public comment, Linda Glass, a Georgetown resident, said she was opposed to Camping World “bullying” Georgetown into changing the ordinance.
“I don’t want to see our town and our local government being manipulated and disrespected and the American flag used as a marketing pawn by a publicity seeking CEO,” she said.
Linda Glass, a Georgetown resident, said she doesn't want Camping World to bully the city government into changing the sign ordinance. pic.twitter.com/k8gf5BylQl— Trey Crumbie (@CrumbieHLeader) April 24, 2017
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments