Georgetown OKs ordinance spurred by Camping World’s plan for huge flag

Georgetown took the next step Monday toward allowing Camping World to fly a large American flag and also a high-rise sign at its future site in Scott County.
The Georgetown City Council unanimously passed a second reading of an updated ordinance Monday.
Under the new ordinance, Georgetown would allow non-commercial flags that are more than 32 square feet in area or higher than 32 feet to be flown with a conditional use permit in certain zoning districts. Previously, a flag bigger than that could be considered a sign.
The ordinance change comes after Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted in April about Georgetown not allowing the American flag at the new Camping World location, near Interstate 75, set to open this summer. The flagpole, which was going to be 130 feet tall, was denied by the Georgetown Board of Adjustment in January because it was over 32 feet in height. Camping World had already been approved for a high-rise sign and Georgetown only allows for one interstate sign per location. Camping World has a large American flag at many of its locations.
An additional provision in the ordinance states that when a commercial flag is greater than 32 square feet or higher than 32 feet, it is considered an interstate sign. An example of a commercial flag would be a flag displaying a company logo.
Camping World’s next step
Camping World has submitted an application for a 150-foot flagpole to fly a 5,000 square foot American flag. The Georgetown Board of Adjustment will consider the application at a June 5 meeting. For comparison, an NBA basketball court is 4,700 square feet and the Statue of Liberty is 151 feet tall from the toe to torch.
Under the current ordinance, interstate signs are capped at 110 feet in height and each side can only be up to 150 square feet. The new ordinance does not explicitly put a limit on the height or square footage of a non-commercial flag, but the Georgetown Board of Adjustment has the discretion to do so.
Once published in Georgetown’s newspaper, the News-Graphic, the revised ordinance will become law.
