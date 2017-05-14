Scott County

May 14, 2017 10:26 AM

Man arrested after attempting to murder his girlfriend, Georgetown police say

By Trey Crumbie

Georgetown

A man was placed in jail early Sunday morning after police said he tried to kill his girlfriend.

Damou Akbar Bradley, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of marijuana. Robert Swanigan, assistant chief of Georgetown police, said the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Copper Kettle Path.

Swanigan said the woman was choked with Bradley’s bare hands to the point where she became unconscious and then stabbed at least three times with a knife.

Swanigan said the woman was still in the hospital as of Sunday morning. Swanigan said police were withholding which hospital she was admitted to.

“We want to make sure she’s safe,” he said.

A condition for the woman was not listed.

Bradley was lodged in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

