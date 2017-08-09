Drone outwits hiding suspect in Georgetown burglary; video shows how

When a burglary suspect hid on top of a roof, the Georgetown Police Department used a new crime fighter — a drone — to catch the alleged culprit.
The police department posted video from the search and arrest on its Facebook page Wednesday. The footage was taken early Sunday, when officers were investigating a store burglary. (The name of the store wasn’t released.) Officers located two suspects, but information from the alarm company suggested that there was a third, police said.
The officers called for the department’s drone unit. The suspect was no match for law enforcement’s eye in the sky.
The city council approved the drone purchase in March. The department bought its one drone with seized drug money, said Robert Swanigan, assistant police chief.
Swanigan said officers in the drone unit have drone pilot licenses and the department is expecting to train additional officers to use the drone.
The drone has been used for other purposes.
“While this is probably our most noteworthy use of it so far, we’ve used it for others things ... like training and things of that nature,” he said.
As for the burglary, Chase T. Moody, Derek Dotson, and Nathaniel Tanner were charged after officers found them, Swanigan said. But the exact charges were not immediately available.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
