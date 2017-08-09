Drone outwits hiding suspect in Georgetown burglary; video shows how

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips Pause 3:17 Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone 0:30 'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him 1:38 Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:14 Gardenside Park ceramic tiles depict native plants 0:36 Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 1:57 Listen to an antique phonograph 2:30 With help from an Australian, UK hopes to improve punting 1:20 Kentucky's offensive line trying to adapt 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A third suspect in a business burglary tried to hide from responding Georgetown officers early Sunday. Police found two people "trespassing on the property." Police determined a third person was still in the area. He couldn't outsmart the city's modern crime-fighting tool. Georgetown Police Department

