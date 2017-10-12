Doctor found guilty of illegal distribution of oxycodone in Georgetown

A former Georgetown doctor will be sentenced in January after he was convicted of illegally distributing oxycodone, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Alan Arnold Godofsky, 61, was found guilty of five counts of distributing oxycodone outside the scope of professional medical practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The operation was described as a pill mill, according to court records. A pill mill caters to drug addicts, with doctors writing prescriptions for powerful pain pills and other narcotics after doing little or no physical examination. They usually operate on a cash-only basis.
A jury found Godofsky, of Cincinnati, guilty Oct. 4 after a weeklong trial, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Godofsky and another doctor, Alan Craig Schold, were indicted on the illegal distribution charges last year. Schold pleaded guilty to a charge in May, according to court documents.
The two anesthesiologists worked at Central Kentucky Bariatric & Pain Management in 2011 and 2012.
Ernest William Singleton owned the Georgetown facility, which is now closed. Singleton is serving a 20-year prison sentence on drug trafficking and related charges. He is scheduled to be released in November 2030. Singleton also operated the Grant County Wellness Center in Dry Ridge.
Testimony from Singleton’s trial showed that more than 1.3 million oxycodone pills were distributed through Singleton’s clinics from December 2010 to March 2012, according to court records.
Godofsky’s Kentucky medical license was indefinitely restricted in 2012, which still allowed him to practice anesthesiology and prescribe medications to patients undergoing surgery. He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 in Lexington.
