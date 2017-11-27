Plan to build hundreds of homes north of Lexington advances

The plan to build about 450 homes off of U.S. 25 in Georgetown will be in the hands of the Georgetown City Council next month. The subdivision, planned to be developed by the Lexington-based real estate company HSC Ventures, will be located off U.S. 25 near Royal Spring Middle and Anne Mason Elementary schools on about 100 acres of farmland. Preliminary costs for the homes would be in the $165,000 to $350,000 range. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com