Southland Christian Church has purchased property for a new church location in Georgetown. This 2016 aerial photo shows the Southland Christian Church campus on Richmond Road. Faron Collins Herald - Leader

Scott County

Mega church to expand north of Lexington

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 01:45 PM

Georgetown

Southland Christian Church, one of Kentucky’s largest churches, will soon have a permanent campus in Georgetown.

The campus will be located on School House Road, across the street from Lemons Mill Elementary School. The church has been using Lemons Mill Elementary as its temporary site since 2015.

Chris Hahn, lead executive pastor of Southland Christian Church, said the process to get a permanent spot in Georgetown has been in the works for about a year.

“We’re excited as a church to be getting a permanent location and no longer have to be a burden on the school,” he said.

About 900 to 1,000 people attend the Georgetown campus each Sunday.

The permanent campus will take about two-and-a-half years to complete, with construction slated to start early next year. The exact square footage building have yet to be determined, Hahn said, but the auditorium of the church will likely seat about 800 people.

The church will also contain space for a children's ministry and offices for the Georgetown staff.

The church has entered into a contract with Anderson Amerson LLC, the property owner, and expects the property sale to close by the end of December, Hahn said.

The land is valued at about $806,000 according to Scott County Property Valuation Records. Hahn would not say how much the church paid for its portion of the land, but said it was more than the PVA’s assessment.

Southland Christian, a mega church started in 1956 in Lexington, has more than 12,000 people attending services every weekend. The church has a campus in Lexington, Danville and Nicholasville.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

