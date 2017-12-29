Large fire consumes units at storage facility; 1 hurt

One person was burned in a large fire that consumed several storage units behind a Chevrolet dealership in Georgetown Friday.
A full row, one of about five, was destroyed at JLS Mini Storage behind Frank Shoop Chevrolet in between Cherry Blossom Way and Outlet Center Drive, Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward said. About 20 to 30 firefighters battled the flames; the Scott County Fire Department helped.
The cold made fighting the fire difficult. Water from hoses was immediately freezing when it hit the ground. Firefighters were at risk of falling on the resulting ice, Ward said.
“It makes our job a lot harder,” Ward said.
Two fire department aerial trucks were used to put water on the flames.
Firefighters at a nearby fire station were alerted to the flames by someone banging on the door about 7:15 a.m., Ward said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, Ward said. They will speak to the injured person taken to the hospital.
Smoke from the facility could be seen from the Kentucky Horse Park.
