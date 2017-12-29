More Videos

Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Scott County

Large fire consumes units at storage facility; 1 hurt

By Charles Bertram

cbertram@herald-leader.com

December 29, 2017 08:14 AM

One person was burned in a large fire that consumed several storage units behind a Chevrolet dealership in Georgetown Friday.

A full row, one of about five, was destroyed at JLS Mini Storage behind Frank Shoop Chevrolet in between Cherry Blossom Way and Outlet Center Drive, Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward said. About 20 to 30 firefighters battled the flames; the Scott County Fire Department helped.

The cold made fighting the fire difficult. Water from hoses was immediately freezing when it hit the ground. Firefighters were at risk of falling on the resulting ice, Ward said.

“It makes our job a lot harder,” Ward said.

Two fire department aerial trucks were used to put water on the flames.

Firefighters at a nearby fire station were alerted to the flames by someone banging on the door about 7:15 a.m., Ward said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, Ward said. They will speak to the injured person taken to the hospital.

Smoke from the facility could be seen from the Kentucky Horse Park.

    Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video by Charles Bertram

One burned in Georgetown fire

Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video by Charles Bertram

Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

One burned in Georgetown fire

