House explodes in Georgetown, leaving one person dead.

One person is dead in Georgetown early Wednesday morning following an explosion that led to a fire and a home being destroyed, according to media reports.
The explosion occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Seminole Trail at Pocahontas Trail in Georgetown, according to WKYT and LEX 18.
The Scott County Coroner confirmed to the TV stations that one person was dead. Firefighters told WKYT that the homeowner is a woman who lives alone, but they were unsure if she was home at the time.
Her dog was found alive down the road by neighbors, LEX 18 reported.
After initially being engulfed in flames, the house fire was quickly put out, but adjacent homes did receive fire damage, LEX 18 reported. Debris from the home was found across the street, according to WKYT.
