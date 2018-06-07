Woman is suspected of setting fires in Georgetown house where she died. The question is why.

A woman intentionally set fire to a Georgetown house in which she died, but the two explosions that followed were likely unplanned, a Georgetown fire investigator said Thursday.
After an autopsy on Thursday morning, the woman was identified as Susan Dianne Brady, 61, Scott County Coroner John Goble said.
Georgetown Fire Department investigator Wes Broderick said in a press conference the resident of the house on Seminole Trail at Pocahontas Trail intentionally set the fire but exactly how that was done is still under investigation. Firefighters did smell gasoline at the scene, he said.
“We believe that there were several places inside the home where it was set,” Broderick said. “It was actually multiple locations.”
A dog trained to detect accelerants indicated their presence, but investigators won’t know for sure until sample results come back from Kentucky State Police, Broderick said.
Broderick said no oxygen tanks were found at the fire scene. “I know there was some question whether there was some oxygen or acetylene tanks in the garage, but we did not find anything in the garage,” Broderick said.
“We believe the explosion itself was accidental. We do believe the fire was intentionally set but we do not believe at this time that she actually intended for the explosion to occur,” Broderick said.
Fire Chief John Ward said he can’t speculate on the reason why the resident would have wanted to set the home on fire.
Neighbors said the house was in foreclosure or that the resident was terminally ill, but Ward said “we don’t have anything to say that is accurate” as far as a motive.
The cause of death won’t be known until autopsy results come back later Thursday, Broderick said.
A final report on the fire won’t be ready for another week or two, Broderick said.
The explosion occurred about 2:25 a.m.. Firefighters arrived at the home at 2:30 a.m. and found it leveled and in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Ward said Wednesday. Debris was littered across the street and throughout the home's driveway.
A dog was found alive down the road by neighbors, LEX 18 reported.
Joseph D. Walter was listed as the owner of the 1,212-square-foot home, according to Scott County property records. Brady also was listed as a secondary party in the ownership record. The three-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 1985 and had a listed value of $124,000.
