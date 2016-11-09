Midway University presents Community Spirit Award to Joyce and the late Joel Evans

At its third annual Day for Midway celebration on Oct. 27, Midway University presented its Community Spirit Award to Joyce and the late Joel Evans in recognition of their longstanding dedication to improving the city of Midway.
The couple arrived in the community as graduate students in 1968 and spent their time helping to make Midway and Woodford County a better place to live. Some of the activities and causes with which they were involved include:
▪ The establishment of Midway’s first Tree Board and its designation as a Tree City, USA.
▪ Serving on the board of the Kentucky River Water Shed Watch program and as a program coordinator for the South Elkhorn Creek. The couple also served for many years as water samplers.
▪ Efforts to organize a Midway component of the Woodford Coalition, an organization dedicated to farmland preservation.
▪ Acting as Midway’s representative to the Versailles, Midway, Woodford County Planning Commission.
▪ Serving as Santa Claus at the annual Midway Christmas Festival.
“The city of Midway is a true Bluegrass treasure and our institution is fortunate to have neighbors like Joel and Joyce Evans who have devoted their talents and energy to maintaining and improving the community,” said Dr. John P. Marsden, president of Midway University. “Whether getting involved in local government, protecting natural resources or simply opening their home and providing a warm meal, Joel and Joyce are the embodiment of community spirit.”
The Community Spirit Award is presented during Midway University’s annual Day for Midway celebration, held each fall to celebrate the long-standing relationship between the institution and Woodford County.
Jouett House presents program on exploring early furniture
The Jack Jouett House Historic Site will present a special program, “Exploring Early Furniture of the Kentucky Bluegrass Region (1790-1820)” at 2 p.m. Saturdayin the visitor center. Early Kentucky arts collector and independent scholar Mack Cox will present a program that examines several furniture groups produced by Bluegrass cabinetmakers Porter Clay, William Challen, William Lowry and Campbell. This lecture was previously presented at the Colonial Williamsburg Antiques Forum in February.
Admission is free. The Jack Jouett House is located at 255 Craig’s Creek Road near Versailles. For more information, call the Jouett House at 859-873-7902, email info@jouetthouse.org, or visit Jouetthouse.org.
Versailles merchants host 30th Annual Christmas Open House this weekend
The 30th Annual Versailles Merchants Association’s Christmas Open House will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Versailles.
Photos with Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and free carriage rides through downtown will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Find out more at Bit.ly/2eVOWDc.
