Science in Play exhibit opens Saturday at library

Science in Play 2Go (SIP2GO), the mobile version of Kentucky Science Center’s next-generation learning experience, will open at the Woodford County Library Saturday and will run through Feb. 26.
The exhibit, which is intended for ages 8 and younger, will be on the library’s first floor and will feature hands-on activities that incorporate loose parts to help children learn STEM skills through play.
The opening will be during a holiday open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 115 North Main Street, Versailles. The exhibit is free, open to the public and available during library hours.
Pop-up cafe open Friday, Saturday
Spark Café, a two-day pop-up cafe in downtown Versailles, will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the New Day Church, 197 South Main Street.
Spark Café will serve coffee from A Cup of Commonwealth and baked goods from Midway Bakery.
The café will feature music from Parker Hastings and Scrabble Road Band and an open microphone for local musicians. Local art will be on display, and a book nook will be available, courtesy of the Woodford County Library.
For more info, go to Sparkversailles.com/event.
