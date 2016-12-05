Santa rides the Bluegrass Railroad Train this holiday season

Santa will make his annual trip to Versailles to ride the Bluegrass Railroad Train Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 17-18.
An annual tradition, Santa will arrive at the all-volunteer, nonprofit railroad museum on a fire truck and board the train just before it leaves the station. Santa will greet the passengers and then spend time with each child. Children are encouraged to bring their wish lists, and parents should bring their cameras.
Trains will leave the station at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children in coach, and $19 for adults and $15 for children in first class, and can be purchased at BluegrassRailroad.com.
Local businesses honored at Woodford chamber’s Red Tie Gala
The Chamber of Commerce had its Red Tie Gala and Chamber Awards on Nov. 18 at Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The following businesses were honored:
More Than A Bakery, Impact Award; Ruggles Sign Co. and Woodford Reserve, Businesses of the Year Award; Kort Physical Therapy, New Business of the Year Award; and Horse Country, Tourism Achievement Award. A special award was given to American Pharaoh for his contributions to the community and the horse industry.
Midway Christian Church celebrates Feast of the Epiphany
Midway Christian Church will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6 with a medieval menu prepared by chef Ouita Michel of the Holly Hill Inn in Midway. The feast will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway University Piper Dining Hall.
The Feast of the Epiphany, which dates to the third century, celebrates the manifestation of God in the birth of Jesus Christ and the visitation of the three wise men to Jesus soon after his birth. Historically, the Epiphany also has marked the baptism of Christ and the miracle at Cana.
The feast will begin with the traditional parade of the boar’s head, led by bagpiper Barbara Willard. The buffet will feature the roast hog stuffed with sausages, roasted onions with balsamic vinegar and honey, honey-roasted chicken, saffron rice pilaf, carrot pudding with currants and dates, sweet-and-sour cabbage and lentils, salad of lettuces, fennel, mint, parsley, flowers and egg, king cake, poached pears and candied pine nuts. Appetizers will include Turkish flatbread, cheese and walnut dip, spiced toasted almonds, spelt bread and olives.
Entertainment will be provided by Stir-fry Musette.
Cost is $30, $15 ages 11-18, free for children 10 and younger. Reservations are required. Call Midway Christian Church at 859-846-4102 from 8:30 a.m. to noon weekdays, or go to Midwaychristian.org.
New chamber board members elected
The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce recently elected two members to serve on its board of directors starting in 2017: Whitney Dunlap and Tommy Haggard.
Dunlap is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, Woodford County, Madison County (former president) and Estill County Bar Association, and the Kentucky Defense Counsel. He has practiced insurance defense for 30 years throughout Central, Northern and Eastern Kentucky. He joined the chamber in April, when he started his law firm in Versailles.
Haggard has been the CEO of Bluegrass Community Hospital since 2010. Before that, he was at Georgetown Hospital and Samaritan Hospital and was a teacher of high school chemistry.
Comments