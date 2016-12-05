Santa rides the Bluegrass Railroad Train this holiday season

0:55 Vigil For Logan Tipton Pause

2:37 Quick tour of the new Versailles Kroger

2:13 Derek Willis: Every possession matters

0:47 Malik Monk knows there's work to be done

2:45 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline defensively

0:53 Lonzo Ball made big plays for UCLA

1:38 Steve Alford calls win over UK huge

2:33 UK football shows off Governor's Cup at Rupp

3:28 'Word guy' names Rupp scoreboard

1:42 Santa, UK athletes and cheerleaders bring children smiles at breakfast event