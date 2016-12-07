Marijuana confirmed in lollipops at Woodford County High; 5 juveniles charged

Five juveniles have been charged after tests confirmed that lollipops confiscated from Woodford County High School were laced with marijuana, Versailles police said.
Three students were charged with trafficking offenses and two were charged with possession of marijuana, said Buddy Flora, the Woodford County High School resource officer, the law enforcement officer who has specialized training to work with youth at a school.
Versailles Police Chief James Fugate said the investigation now is trying to find out where the suckers originated.
Three suckers were seized in early November after students told each other that they contained marijuana. Test results returned last week from the Kentucky State Police lab confirmed that the lollipops contained THC, the chemical responsible for marijuana’s effects.
Marijuana-infused candy transported across state lines for resale is a new challenge for police departments across the country. Pot edibles took off in 2014, the first year of recreational sales in Colorado. Marijuana brownies, cookies, marshmallows, sugar-free snacks and even white chocolate peppermint squares are among the items available.
Woodford County High School Principal Rob Akers wouldn’t say in a November interview whether the students were suspended. The school’s code indicates that if a student is found to possess drugs or drug look-alikes, disciplinary measures include suspension, placement in an alternate program or expulsion.
