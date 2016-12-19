Fees waived during Woodford Humane Society pet adoption drive

It’s a holiday gift that could help more than a hundred homeless pets find a home.
Quantrell Subaru is sponsoring adoptions through Dec. 31at the Woodford Humane Society, 265 Thomas Lane, Versailles. With approved applications, families will be able to take home any of Woodford Humane’s cats, dogs, puppies, kittens or rabbits for free. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, a starter bag of food and a free veterinarian visit.
This marks the fourth year that Quantrell Subaru has sponsored adoptions. Each year, 50 to 75 pets have been adopted during the drive.
The adoption center is open daily at noon. Adoptable pets and holiday hours can be viewed at Woodfordhumane.org. For more information, call 859-873-5491.
