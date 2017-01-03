American Pharoah’s first foal has been born at Brookdale Farm

American Pharoah has his first baby.
Brookdale Farm in Versailles announced via Facebook on Tuesday that the maiden mare Kakadu had given birth to a bay colt sired by American Pharoah. He is believed to be the first foal by the Triple Crown winner, who is expected to become the proud papa of more than 200 foals after his first breeding season.
The colt born at Brookdale made his appearance at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“He seems to be a big, strong, attractive boy,” said Fred Seitz Jr., general manager at Brookdale Farm.
While some foals are skittish, Seitz said this one seems to have a mellow personality.
“This guy will come walking right up to you,” he said. “He was chewing on my hand a little while ago.”
Kakadu is owned by Oussama Aboughazale of International Equities Holding Co. and is a half-sister to multiple graded stakes winner Protonico, “from the immediate family of Chilean Horse of the Year and American Grade 1 Winner Wild Spirit,” Brookdale said in its Facebook post.
The Jockey Club reported that American Pharoah has impregnated 208 mares.
He stands at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud, where the advertised fee for his first season was $200,000.
He has reportedly thrived in his new role.
