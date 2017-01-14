Man dies after being hit by truck in Versailles

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Versailles Friday.
John Ward, 55, was pronounced dead in the emergency department at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 7:01 p.m., according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Versailles police found Ward in the center lane of U.S. 60 after being called about the collision at 6:29 p.m., according to police.
Police said late Friday that the cause of the incident was still under investigation.
