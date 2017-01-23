Woodford County Chamber of Commerce elects board of directors

The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce has elected officers for 2017.
Bob Gibson, chief information officer for Woodford County Schools, has been elected chairman. He has also served as a teacher, coach, athletic director and assistant principal in the Woodford County School System.
Sherry Williams, founder of Rage to Win dba Lady Oscar, an industrial chic event venue in downtown Versailles, has been elected vice chairman. She is also chairman of the Woodford County Women in Business Committee, a member of the Versailles Fourth of July Committee and the Versailles Christmas Committee.
Rebecca Burkich Baldwin, a retail lender with Peoples Exchange Bank, has been elected treasurer. She is a member of Kiwanis Club, Women in Business and the Woodford County Young Professionals.
Francisco’s Farm Art Festival looking for artists
The 2017 Francisco’s Farm Art Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 on the campus of Midway University.
The deadline for artists and food vendors to submit applications is Feb. 1.
Artists may apply online at Franciscofarm.org or email questions to artists@franciscosfarm.org. Food vendors can also apply online or email questions to food@franciscosfarm.org.
Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival is a volunteer-driven event. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to complete the form on the website at Franciscosfarm.org.
