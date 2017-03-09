Versailles police may move to former St. Leo Catholic School site

The city of Versailles hopes to build a new police department on the property of the old St. Leo Catholic School.
The nearly 2-acre property at the corner of North Main and Elm streets was recently appraised at $400,000. The city council has a contract to purchase the property, and has the cash to buy it.
Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott called the site “a gateway to downtown.”
“We’ll be able to do two things,” he said. “We’ll be able to do a little downtown beautification by putting a state-of-the-art, architecturally sound building there. And we’ll be able to put our police department in the first new police station that the city of Versailles has ever had.”
The property was used as a Catholic school from 1965 until 2010, when the parish opened a new school and church on Huntertown Road.
In January 2016, the Catholic Diocese of Lexington sold the property for $319,000 to a company called CKS LLC, which is owned by Tim Cambron, Jack Kain and Fred Seitz. Cambron is president of Ruggles Sign Co., a Versailles manufacturing company; Kain is a car dealer; and Seitz owns a horse farm outside Versailles.
At one time, Tom Post, the owner of Castle Post on U.S. 60 between Lexington and Versailles, had a lease-purchase agreement on the St. Leo property, but he is no longer involved with it.
Under a contract with the city, CKS will pay for demolition of the old school and a neighboring two-story brick house formerly occupied by nuns.
Meanwhile, Traugott has appointed a committee to discuss the design and construction of the new police building. The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for March 15.
The committee is composed of city council members Ann Miller, Owen Roberts and Mary Bradley, Police Chief James Fugate, officer John Wilhoit, evidence custodian Nathan Craig and dispatcher John Long.
The price tag for a new building is not known but a bond issue will be used to finance its construction. Georgetown paid for its new police headquarters, which opened in 2015, through a $5 million bond issue.
“I would hope we could move in at the end of 2018 or early 2019 at the latest,” Traugott said.
Versailles police currently operate out of city-owned buildings across the street from the Woodford County Courthouse. The buildings, constructed in the 1800s and owned by the city since the 1970s, share a common wall but don’t provide much space.
The department, which has 42 sworn officers and 10 dispatchers, nearly doubled in size in 2004 when it and the county police department merged. That put more officers into the same cramped quarters.
People who enter the building from Court Street walk into a small vestibule and are greeted by a dispatcher behind a window.
“For those folks who might be reporting something sensitive, you don’t want them within earshot of a person who is paying a parking ticket or asking for directions,” Fugate said.
Property in evidence is kept in a separate building in Big Spring Park near the police department. Some records are kept in yet another location.
“It would just be nice to have everything together,” said Assistant Police Chief Mike Murray.
Traugott said someone had already expressed interest in buying the current police buildings once the department has moved, but he would not identify the party.
