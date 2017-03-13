Antique Sale and Car Cruise In is April 8

The Woodford County Antique Sale and Car Cruise In, sponsored by the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce, will be April 8 in the Red Barn at Falling Springs. The antique sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Car Cruise In will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.
Antique and vintage collectibles will be for sale from Central Kentucky vendors. Motorists from Woodford and surrounding counties will display antique and collectible vehicles. Food vendors will be on hand.
This event is free. The antique sale will be held regardless of the weather. The Car Cruise In could be canceled by inclement weather. If you would like to be a vendor at the antique sale, contact Don Vizi at the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce, 859-873- 5122, or email woodforddirector@gmail.com.
Mentors and Meals Team Trivia Night
Mentors and Meals, an after-school mentoring and tutoring program for middle school students, is hosting its third annual Team Trivia Night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 21 at Woodford County Middle School in Versailles. Teams of six can register for $150, which includes dinner. Individual registration, which includes dinner, is $25. Register at Mentors-meals.org/teamtrivia or contact Lisa Johnson at 859-552-6873 or email lisa@mentors-meals.org.
Women and bees
Tammy Horn, Kentucky’s state apiarist, will discuss the historical importance of women beekeepers as well as beekeeping trends, including the organic movement, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. March 27 at the Woodford County Library, 115 North Main Street, Versailles. Call 859-873-5191 to sign up.
