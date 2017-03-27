Midway University schedules continuing education opportunity for registered nurses

Midway University will host a continuing education opportunity for registered nurses at 8:30 a.m. April 27. The event will focus on the health-care implications of the drug overdose epidemic in Kentucky. Four contact hours will be awarded. Topics will include a first responders’ panel, care of the overdose patient in the emergency department, intensive care unit and community.
The featured speaker will be Van Ingram, executive director for the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. Ingram joined the office in 2004, shortly after its creation.
After the event, Midway will host a luncheon to celebrate alumni of its nursing program. The institution will also recognize one graduate with the Distinguished Nursing Alumni Award.
To register, or for more information, go to Midway.edu/ce.
Chamber of Commerce antique sale and Car Cruise In postponed
Chamber of Commerce’s antique sale and Car Cruise In, scheduled for April 8, has been postponed. A new date has not been set. In the meantime, anyone interested in participating as a vendor in an antique and vintage collector items sale should contact the chamber at woodfordstaff@gmail.com.
