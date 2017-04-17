Test your knowledge at Team Trivia Night to benefit at-risk kids

Gather your team to compete from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Team Trivia Night, the annual fundraiser for Mentors and Meals, a mentoring program in Woodford County that provides homework help and a hot meal to academically or financially at-risk middle school students.
The event is open to all ages, and teams of six will compete for prizes in the Woodford County Middle School cafeteria. Dinner and soft drinks are included in the $150 per team registration price. To register or for more information, go to Mentors-meals.org or email Bekah@mentors-meals.com.
Job fair on April 25
To help fill the more than 900 jobs that will become available in Woodford County this year, the Chamber of Commerce is conducting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, 300 North Main Street, Versailles. Dress for success and bring a résumé. For more information, contact Don Vizi at 859-873-5122 or email woodfordirector@gmail.com.
Fall antique sale, swap meet
On Sept. 23, the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce will host an antiques/collectibles sale and car swap meet at the Falling Springs Recreational Complex, 275 Beasley Drive. For more information, call 859-873-5122.
Comments