Saw Horse Derby gallops to a halt Saturday in Midway

The Midway Saw Horse Derby culminates with the naming of a winner on Saturdayin front of the Court Yard in the center of town. The friendly competition of decorated saw horses is raising funds for the renovation of Midway’s Walter Bradley Park. Donations will be accepted at Main Street businesses through Saturday.
The Saw Horse Derby Round Up and Winner’s Circle will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include children’s saw horse roping activities. Voting for win, place and show for the best decorated saw horse continues through Saturday at the Midway Historic Museum Store.
Jack Jouett House needs volunteers
A volunteer fair will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Jouett House Historic Site, 255 Craig’s Creek Road, outside Versailles. Volunteers are needed for docents/tour guides, research and archiving, the Jack Jouett Archaeology Project, build/grounds/garden maintenance and special events. For more information, call 859-873-7902 or email info@jouetthouse.org.
Francisco’s Farm Art Festival set for May 20-21
The Francisco’s Farm Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 at Midway University.
According to Helen Rentch, artist liaison, “We have acrylic and watercolor artists, photography, mixed media, pottery, woodworking, broom makers, paper and other textiles, as well as jewelry. This year’s festival will include artists from 15 states and Canada and many new artists.”
For updated information, or to volunteer, go to Franciscosfarm.org. Admission to the festival is free; parking is $5 per car.
