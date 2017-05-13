Versailles teen dies in crash just days before graduation

A Woodford County teenager died after a crash in Scott County early Saturday.
Jackson Neal Paris, 18, was a senior at Woodford County High School who was set to graduate later this month, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Paris was driving on Stone Road east of Georgetown when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a plank fence at about 12:20 a.m. Goble said Paris, who was the only person in the vehicle, died instantly.
He said neither speed nor intoxication was a factor in the crash.
Clark Funeral Home in Versailles is in charge of arrangements.
