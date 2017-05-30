Woman’s Club Spring Garden Tour and Plant Sale is June 10

The 2017 Woodford County Woman’s Club Spring Garden Tour and Plant Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10. The tour will feature seven gardens in Versailles, Midway and surrounding areas.
Before, during or after the tour, guests may stop by the Little House, 247 Lexington Avenue, for the garden plant sale.
Advance tickets are $15 and may be purchased until June 9 from these Versailles businesses: McDougal’s Garden Center, Cornerstone Pharmacy, Marketplace on Main, Woodford Feed, 5 Seasons Gift Gallery. In Midway: Historic Midway Museum Store, May and Co., Damselfly Gallery. In Lexington: Artique, Louis Flower Power Shops, Michler’s Nursery and Greenhouses, and Springhouse Gardens.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 the day of the event at the Little House. Tickets are also available at Woodfordcountywomansclub.org.
Proceeds will benefit Coats and Shoes for Kids Project for Woodford County children and the Little House. For more information, go to Woodfordcountywomansclub.org.
Step out at Relay for Life
The Woodford County Relay for Life Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Falling Springs, 275 Beasley Drive, Versailles. A survivors’ reception, live auction and Luminaria service will begin at 6 p.m.
Celebrate anniversary of Jack Jouett’s ride
Celebrate the 236th anniversary of Jack Jouett’s ride to save American Independence at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Jouett House, 255 Craigs Creek Road, Versailles.
Mel Hankla, as a part of the Kentucky Chautauqua program, will present Simon Kenton. Thinking he had killed a boy during a fight, Kenton fled Virginia at age 16. By the time he was 20, Kenton had landed on the shores of the Ohio River in what is now Mason County. He carved out a remarkable career as an explorer and frontiersman. A self-appointed welcomer-in-chief, he greeted early settlers as they arrived in — what was then — the Far West.
Refreshments and tours of the house will be offered following the presentation. Admission is free.
