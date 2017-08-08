Matthew Harris Jouett Day to feature rarely seen religious painting

The Jack Jouett House Historic Site will celebrate Matthew Harris Jouett Day with a special program, “The Women with the Shawl,” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the visitor’s center.
Steven Ray Menefee will talk about a series of Jouett portraits, collectively known as “The Women with the Shawl.” There will also be a presentation by Tim Tomes on the Jouett painting “The Dead Christ Mourned (The Three Maries),” painted in 1824. Owned by the Cathedral of the Assumption since the mid- to late-19th century and now part of the Archdiocese of Louisville Archives Collection, Jouett’s largest and only religious work has not been available for public viewing for nearly 40 years. Plans to restore this Kentucky masterpiece are underway.
Admission is free. The Jack Jouett House is located at 255 Craig’s Creek Road near Versailles. For more information, call the Jouett House at 859-873-7902, email Info@jouetthouse.org, or go to Jouetthouse.org.
Free expunction information session is Aug. 17
If you have a criminal record that is preventing you from getting a job, make plans to attend a free information session on clearing your criminal record at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Kentucky Community and Technical College System, 300 North Main Street, Versailles.
After a brief presentation, attendees will be able to access their criminal records and get advice from attorneys regarding the guidelines and process for expunction. . This program is an effort to bridge the gap between employees and employers by removing barriers to employment.
Woodford County Adult Education will also be on hand to answer questions about earning a GED. Kroger gift cards will be given to the first 35 people who complete the pretesting process.
To get a copy of the expunction guidebook, go to CleanSlateKentucky.com. For more information about the agenda, contact Don Vizi at the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce at 859-873-5122 or Woodforddirector@gmail.com.
